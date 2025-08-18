Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in JV with Naturedge Beverages

For its foray into fast-growing healthy functional beverage

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages. Through this JV, RCPL is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company. The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from one of India's most trusted manufacturers of Ayurvedic products - the Baidyanath Group, Naturedge Beverages has since focused on solutions that seamlessly infuse the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices. Its flagship offering Shunya is herb infused functional packaged beverage with zero-sugar & zero calories that has already gained the attention of the consumers across India. Shunya is packed with the goodness of Indian super herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, Kokum and Green Tea, that provides for that extra boost to help consumers stay ahead.