Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in JV with Naturedge Beverages

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
For its foray into fast-growing healthy functional beverage

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages. Through this JV, RCPL is focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, thus further enhancing its presence as a Total Beverage Company. The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from one of India's most trusted manufacturers of Ayurvedic products - the Baidyanath Group, Naturedge Beverages has since focused on solutions that seamlessly infuse the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices. Its flagship offering Shunya is herb infused functional packaged beverage with zero-sugar & zero calories that has already gained the attention of the consumers across India. Shunya is packed with the goodness of Indian super herbs like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, Kokum and Green Tea, that provides for that extra boost to help consumers stay ahead.

RCPL is on a mission to transform the beverages experience for Indian since its inception 2022. Apart from rapidly expanding its portfolio through key acquisitions like Campa, launch of Campa Energy and Raskik beverages, the addition of Shunya in RCPL's portfolio of brands further reaffirms its commitment to offering consumers a total beverage portfolio. This partnership would enable RCPL to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including Energy drinks, Stills, Energy Shots, Herb-infused water, among others.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

