Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market stayed almost flat, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 115431 contracts in the data reported through August 12, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. However, this was a weekly decline of 528 net long contracts.

