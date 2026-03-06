Reliance Consumer Products signs MoU with Finland-based Fazer

To accelerate RCPL's growth in chocolates & confectionary market in India

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland's leading foods company Fazer. As part of this evolution, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazer's recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazer's iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and world's finest chocolates, with RCPL's substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market. Together, the companies could have the potential to build a unique position in India's chocolate and confectionery market, which is expected to grow rapidly due to rising consumer incomes and organised retail penetration.