Reliance Digital Health acquires 45% stake in Health Alliance Group Inc.

Reliance Digital Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has on 20 December 2024 entered into definitive agreements to acquire 45% equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Health Alliance Group Inc. (HAGI) for an aggregate consideration of USD 10 million.

HAGI is a US-based healthcare company incorporated on 21 December 2023 as a Delaware corporation. It specializes in designing technology driven solutions for the underserved in United States, India and rest of the world. HAGI operates at the intersection of healthcare, information technology and innovation. The investment will empower RDHL to develop a virtual diagnostic and care platform, expanding access to healthcare for underserved communities.

