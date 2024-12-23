Suraksha Diagnostic Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Suraksha Diagnostic reported 21.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 8.33 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 11.18% YoY to Rs 66.75 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 24.36% YoY to Rs 13.63 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 24.51 crore, registering the growth of 14.6% as compared with Rs 21.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 36.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 35.6% in Q2 FY24.

As of September 2024, the companys consolidated net cash stood at Rs 49.83 crore compared to Rs 46.38 crore at the end of FY24

Ritu Mittal, joint managing director & CEO said, Our focus on operational efficiency, revenue growth, has translated into robust results, reflecting our ability to navigate the business landscape effectively.

Over the years, we have been able to drive consistent improvement in revenue per patient and EBITDA per patient which stood at Rs 2,099 and Rs 761, respectively in H1 FY25. We believe we are on a solid footing to win, given the changing customer preference towards organized diagnostic chains from standalone centres.

West Bengal continues to be the prominent market for our company, with 47 out of the total 51 centers located in the state. We remain committed in our endeavor to drive further growth from the Eastern and North-Eastern markets in India. We believe the strong results position us well to drive sustainable top-line and margin growth.

As a publicly listed entity, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value by executing on our welldefined strategies to expand into our core markets and also exploring inorganic growth opportunities. In conclusion, I would like to thank all stakeholders, past and present, and hope for continued support as we strive to reach scale newer summits.

The shares of Suraksha Diagnostic entered into the stock market on 6 December 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.91% to the issue price of Rs 441.

Suraksha Diagnostic is a leading provider of integrated solutions in pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services, offering a seamless experience to customers through an extensive operational network.

The scrip declined 1.98% to Rs 404.45 on the BSE.

