Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 1.80% to Rs 18951.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19299.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 212834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 69621.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 901064.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877835.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales236533.00212834.00 11 901064.00877835.00 3 OPM %17.9718.02 -18.0016.19 - PBDT41389.0035433.00 17 155559.00134349.00 16 PBT27820.0023981.00 16 104727.0094046.00 11 NP18951.0019299.00 -2 69621.0066702.00 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Energy shares rise

Energy stocks edge lower

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services reports fraud in one of its branches in North East

RIL, Rallis India, Redtape, Inox Wind to be watched

GIFT Nifty indicates subdued opening

Nibe CFO, Hemant Dilip resgins

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story