Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries declined 1.80% to Rs 18951.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19299.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 212834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 69621.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 901064.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877835.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

236533.00212834.00901064.00877835.0017.9718.0218.0016.1941389.0035433.00155559.00134349.0027820.0023981.00104727.0094046.0018951.0019299.0069621.0066702.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News