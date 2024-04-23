Reliance Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries declined 1.80% to Rs 18951.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19299.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 236533.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 212834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.38% to Rs 69621.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 901064.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 877835.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
