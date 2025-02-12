Reliance Industries hits 14-month low; down over 5% in four sessions

Reliance Industries (RIL) slipped 1.43% to Rs 1217, extending losses for fourth day in a row.

The stock has declined 5.04% in four sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 1,281.55 recorded on 06 February 2025.

In the last one year, the stock has fallen by 16.24% while the benchmark Sensex gained 7.17% in the same period.

In todays trading sessions, the scrip has hit its fourteen-month low of Rs 1,193.65. RIL had last hit the level of 1,190 in December 2023.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate had announced its third quarter earnings post markets hours on 16 January 2025.

Reliance Industries had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 10 basis points year-on-year to 18% and by 1 percentage point sequentially.

Post the result the announcement, the scrip had hit a high of Rs 1,325.10 on the following day. It is currently down 8.2% from that level.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 39.809. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 1259.32, 1260.60 and 1299.70, respectively.

Reliance Industries is a Fortune 500 company and the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

