Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India declined 95.65% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.6411.677.1422.370.652.010.061.380.061.38

