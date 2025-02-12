Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2925.00% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2925.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.210.0415.7000.1900.1800.180

