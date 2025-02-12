Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Industries incorporates WoS - REC Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named REC Sustainable Energy Solutions (REC SES) on 12 February 2025 in Singapore, to set up a global capability centre for consolidating research and development (R&D) activities, facilitating the recruitment of global talent, and providing technical and procurement services to support the Company's new energy initiatives. The Company will invest an amount of USD 100,000 towards initial subscription of 100,000 shares of USD 1 each

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

