EFC (I) has allotted 4,97,76,688 equity shares of Rs. 2 each as fully paid up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 19,91,06,752 divided into 9,95,53,376 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

