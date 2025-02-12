Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Som Distilleries & Breweries has allotted 30,30,300 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 12 February 2025.

Consequent to this conversion of warrants, 12,71,216 (post split 31,78,040) warrants remain outstanding and these warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into equal number of equity shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs.206.25/- (post split Rs. 82.50/- each) per warrant within 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants.

Pursuant to present conversion, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.40,69,46,544/- consisting of 203473272 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

