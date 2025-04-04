Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1199.7, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% rally in NIFTY and a 17.87% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1199.7, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 22954.3. The Sensex is at 75501.08, down 1.04%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 2.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33559.8, down 3.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

