Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Reliance Infra rises on securing Rs 1,073-cr Solar-BESS project from NHPC

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Infrastructure rallied 3.28% to Rs 271 after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHPC for a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project, coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

According to the company, once commissioned, the project will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of BESS capacity to the Reliance Groups portfolio, further consolidating its leadership in new energy solutions.

The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in Indias energy transition landscape.

The project is part of a broader tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by nearly four times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

Reliance Power, a listed entity within the Reliance Group, currently holds a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity. With the addition of this new project, the combined clean energy portfolio of the Reliance Group now exceeds 3 GWp of solar DC and 3.5 GWh of BESS capacitymaking it the largest player in Indias integrated Solar + BESS segment.

This successful bid underscores Reliance Groups continued progress and commitment to becoming a leading player in Indias renewable energy sector. It marks a significant milestone in the Groups strategic vision to transition toward cleaner energy sources and play a pivotal role in shaping the countrys sustainable energy future.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors such as power, roads, and metro rail in the infrastructure space, as well as in the defence sector. It is also a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fertiliser stocks in demand

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

Vedanta gains as board to consider second interim dividend

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story