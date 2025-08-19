Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13334 shares

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 August 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13334 shares. The stock rose 7.68% to Rs.440.75. Volumes stood at 14612 shares in the last session.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43069 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.2,494.40. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd recorded volume of 14144 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2734 shares. The stock gained 3.59% to Rs.667.15. Volumes stood at 7894 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27758 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.957.30. Volumes stood at 23145 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 42882 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12092 shares. The stock gained 1.05% to Rs.715.25. Volumes stood at 7933 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

