Fertiliser stocks in demand

Fertiliser stocks rallied after the media reported that China will lift curbs on exports of fertilizers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines (TBMs) to India, with gains ranging from 0.13% to 5.05%.Leading movers included: Zuari Agro Chemicals (up 5.05%), Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore (up 3.54%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 3.47%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (up 3.26%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 3.16%), National Fertilizers (up 2.37%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 0.80%), and Tata Chemicals (up 0.13%).
The move follows a positive bilateral development wherein Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar that China would resume supplies of fertilizers, rare earth minerals, and TBMs as ties normalize. It is understood that Jaishankar had raised the issue of supplies of urea, NPK, DAP, rare earths, and TBMs during his visit to China last month.
China's agreement to resume these exports is significant given that Beijing had restricted such shipments for nearly a year. China accounts for a substantial share of India's fertilizer imports, estimated at roughly 30%, and is a key supplier of rare earths for auto components and TBMs used in road and urban infrastructure projects.
Jaishankar expressed confidence that the discussions will help build a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking India-China relationship that serves mutual interests while addressing key concerns.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app