Fertiliser stocks in demand

Fertiliser stocks rallied after the media reported that China will lift curbs on exports of fertilizers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines (TBMs) to India, with gains ranging from 0.13% to 5.05%.

Leading movers included: Zuari Agro Chemicals (up 5.05%), Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore (up 3.54%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (up 3.47%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (up 3.26%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 3.16%), National Fertilizers (up 2.37%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 0.80%), and Tata Chemicals (up 0.13%).

The move follows a positive bilateral development wherein Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar that China would resume supplies of fertilizers, rare earth minerals, and TBMs as ties normalize. It is understood that Jaishankar had raised the issue of supplies of urea, NPK, DAP, rare earths, and TBMs during his visit to China last month.