Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Satin Creditcare Network informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September 2024 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of non-convertible bonds (NCDs).

The company will issue listed, secured NCDs on private placement basis.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the Non-MF segment, comprising of loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.

