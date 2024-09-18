Satin Creditcare board to mull NCD issue on Sep 20

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September 2024 to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of non-convertible bonds (NCDs).

The company will issue listed, secured NCDs on private placement basis.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the Non-MF segment, comprising of loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.

The scrip declined 0.43% to end at Rs 209.10 on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

