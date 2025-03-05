Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Surges 2.81%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 9.56% over last one month compared to 3.89% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.19% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gained 2.81% today to trade at Rs 211.85. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.27% to quote at 4677.78. The index is down 3.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 2.28% and Nava Ltd added 2% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.25 % over last one year compared to the 0.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 9.56% over last one month compared to 3.89% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12093 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 350.9 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 143.7 on 05 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News