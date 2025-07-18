Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator

A strategic move to strengthen its presence in India's fast-growing consumer durables sector

Reliance Retail today announced a landmark acquisition of Kelvinator, a strategic move poised to significantly amplify its leadership in India's fast-growing consumer durables sector.

Kelvinator, a brand synonymous with trust and innovation for over a century, pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. In India, it achieved iconic status in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, "The Coolest One," and continues to be revered for its cutting-edge technology, superior performance, enduring quality, and exceptional value.

This acquisition strategically aligns with Reliance Retail's vision of democratizing aspirational living. By integrating Kelvinator's rich legacy of innovation with Reliance Retail's expansive and unparalleled retail network, the company is set to unlock substantial consumer value and accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding premium home appliances market across India. This synergy will ensure that high-quality, globally-benchmarked products are accessible to every Indian household, enhancing their daily lives.