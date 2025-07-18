Alok Inds net loss narrows to Rs 172 crore in Q1 FY26

Alok Industries's standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 206.87 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 7.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 932.49 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 171.56 crore in the first quarter of FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 206.87 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 6.77% YoY to Rs 1,136.42 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 470.50 crore (down 6.06% YoY), while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 126.41 crore (up 8.09% YoY) during the quarter.

Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer with operations in both the cotton & polyester value chains. The company is primarily engaged in the business of textile manufacturing, including mending and packing activities. It has global retailers, brands, reputed garment manufacturers, and traders. Shares of Alok Industries tanked 4.86% to Rs 20.95 on the BSE.