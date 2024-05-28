Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 1763.58% to Rs 1408.49 crore

Net Loss of Remedium Lifecare reported to Rs 53.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1763.58% to Rs 1408.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 502.76% to Rs 32.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 692.74% to Rs 4041.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 509.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1408.4975.58 1764 4041.71509.84 693 OPM %-2.49-3.84 -0.821.47 - PBDT-35.99-2.80 -1185 50.517.55 569 PBT-36.00-2.81 -1181 50.457.40 582 NP-53.72-4.78 -1024 32.735.43 503

