Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 536.51 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 3.05% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.87% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 2107.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

