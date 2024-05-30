Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 536.51 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 3.05% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.87% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 2107.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales536.51499.45 7 2107.112236.56 -6 OPM %7.847.24 -7.487.24 - PBDT30.7326.32 17 115.62126.82 -9 PBT23.1018.49 25 85.4094.77 -10 NP19.6920.31 -3 72.3787.06 -17

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

