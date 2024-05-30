Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 536.51 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global declined 3.05% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.87% to Rs 72.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 2107.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2236.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News