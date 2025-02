Renew Akshay Urja standalone net profit rises 14.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.99% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of Renew Akshay Urja rose 14.41% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.99% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.4036.3089.5292.5622.3024.4016.3018.5012.7011.10

