Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 14.68 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.6810.70 37 OPM %42.9218.41 -PBDT4.34-0.71 LP PBT4.30-0.75 LP NP3.55-0.62 LP

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

