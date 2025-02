Bally Jute Company standalone net profit rises 60.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.09% to Rs 80.89 crore

Net profit of Bally Jute Company rose 60.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 80.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.8976.972.481.642.011.262.011.261.270.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News