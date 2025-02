Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 14.94 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 2.53% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.9413.1954.2245.343.093.372.943.202.312.37

