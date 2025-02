Repro India standalone net profit declines 65.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.21% to Rs 72.84 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 65.64% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 72.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.8481.1213.5614.378.319.971.002.911.002.91

