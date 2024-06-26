Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money contracts marginally on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts marginally on weekly basis

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation dipped 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 35.80 lakh crore as on June 21, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also fell 0.2% on the week to Rs 47.13 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6.2% on a year ago basis compared to 4.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 2% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 1.8%.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

