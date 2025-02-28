Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money falls 1.1% on weekly basis

Reserve money falls 1.1% on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 36.51 lakh crore as on February 21, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 1.1% on the week to Rs 47.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.6% on a year ago basis compared to 3.70% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation moved up 4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 1.7%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan and India renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Nifty skids below 22,150; European mrkt opens lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Telecom shares fall

Information Technology shares slide

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story