Reserve money falls 1.1% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 36.51 lakh crore as on February 21, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 1.1% on the week to Rs 47.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.6% on a year ago basis compared to 3.70% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation moved up 4% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 1.7%.

