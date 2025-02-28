Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 1570.23 points or 4.1% at 36689.53 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 8.3%), Mastek Ltd (down 7.21%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 7.17%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 7.12%),Tata Technologies Ltd (down 6.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 6.54%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 6.37%), Mphasis Ltd (down 6.02%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 5.79%), and BLS E-Services Ltd (down 5.57%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.05%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 0.58%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 0.25%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1372.44 or 3.11% at 42739.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 371.6 points or 2.72% at 13314.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 421.6 points or 1.87% at 22123.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1389.9 points or 1.86% at 73222.53.

On BSE,475 shares were trading in green, 3439 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

