Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 95.67 points or 3.71% at 2481.91 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 6.6%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 6.07%),HFCL Ltd (down 4.87%),ITI Ltd (down 4.71%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.54%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.29%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.92%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 3.82%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 3.74%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1372.44 or 3.11% at 42739.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 371.6 points or 2.72% at 13314.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 421.6 points or 1.87% at 22123.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1389.9 points or 1.86% at 73222.53.

On BSE,475 shares were trading in green, 3439 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

