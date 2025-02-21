Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money gains 1.70% on weekly basis

Reserve money gains 1.70% on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 36.42 lakh crore as on February 14, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.70% on the week to Rs 47.63 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.6% on a year ago basis compared to 3.60% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 2.80%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Easy Trip Planners inks pact with KTO

India's private sector grows strongly with 60.6 PMI in February

Barometers trade with significant cuts; pharma shares tumble for 4th day

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Can Fin Homes selects IBM India as System Integrator

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story