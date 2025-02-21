Reserve money gains 1.70% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 36.42 lakh crore as on February 14, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.70% on the week to Rs 47.63 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.6% on a year ago basis compared to 3.60% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 2.80%.

