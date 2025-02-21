Easy Trip Planners inks pact with KTO

Easy Trip Planners has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to promote South Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists.

This collaboration aims to position Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists, offering a mix of cultural, natural, and adventure-driven experiences. Through a targeted marketing approach, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organization will work together to increase awareness, improve accessibility, and create seamless travel experiences for Indian travelers exploring Korea.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will develop a dedicated Korea microsite on its platform, featuring curated travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel tips tailored specifically for Indian travelers.

The two organizations will also launch co-funded marketing campaigns to ensure widespread visibility and deeper engagement within the Indian travel market. EaseMyTrip will further extend its promotional efforts to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, tapping into emerging outbound travel markets.

Myong Kil Yun, regional director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization, said, "India is an important and growing outbound travel market, and Korea has immense potential as a preferred international destination. Through our collaboration with EaseMyTrip, we aim to introduce Indian travelers to Koreas unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it an exciting and accessible travel choice."

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Korea is a potpourri of history, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes, making it a highly desirable destination for Indian travelers. Our partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization will allow us to bring exclusive travel opportunities to Indian tourists while ensuring seamless booking experiences and customized itineraries. We look forward to making Korea a top choice for Indian outbound travel."

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners shed 0.81% to Rs 12.27 on the BSE.

