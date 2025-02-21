Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2025.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd surged 9.71% to Rs 1014.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37535 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd soared 8.10% to Rs 712.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3110 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd spiked 8.02% to Rs 1081.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16385 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 383.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48417 shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd jumped 6.98% to Rs 799. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18459 shares in the past one month.

