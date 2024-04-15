Resident entities permitted to hedge exposures to price risk of gold using OTC derivatives also in IFSC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in tune with the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies announced as a part of the Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2023-24 dated February 08, 2024, regarding hedging of price risk of gold in overseas markets, noted today that resident entities were permitted to hedge their exposure to price risk of gold on exchanges in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). To provide further flexibility to resident entities to hedge their exposures to price risk of gold, it has now been decided to permit resident entities to hedge their exposures to price risk of gold using OTC derivatives in the IFSC in addition to the derivatives on the exchanges in the IFSC, subject to the stipulations set out in the Master Direction Foreign Exchange Management (Hedging of Commodity Price Risk and Freight Risk in Overseas Markets) Directions, 2022, as amended from time to time. These instructions shall be applicable with immediate effect, noted the RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel