Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ontic Finserve reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -28.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0-28.66 100 00.41 -100 OPM %0198.60 -0-7.32 - PBDT-0.11-57.00 100 -2.750.06 PL PBT-0.11-57.00 100 -2.750.06 PL NP-0.11-57.02 100 -2.750.04 PL

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

