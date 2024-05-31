Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 6.07 crore

Net Loss of Response Informatics reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 254.84% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 202.40% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.074.05 50 33.9911.24 202 OPM %-17.79-6.42 -8.126.32 - PBDT-1.47-0.22 -568 2.680.75 257 PBT-1.58-0.23 -587 2.580.75 244 NP-0.86-0.20 -330 2.200.62 255

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Response Informatics standalone net profit declines 64.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems &amp; Solutions consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story