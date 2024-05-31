Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 233.95% to Rs 45.45 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.95% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.51% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.06% to Rs 124.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.4513.61 234 124.0864.27 93 OPM %8.89-19.10 -20.1820.99 - PBDT3.902.01 94 20.7213.16 57 PBT3.791.95 94 20.3812.84 59 NP0.900.86 5 13.519.97 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 875.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Arihant Superstructures considers fund raising options

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 173.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 7666.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 1164.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story