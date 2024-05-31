Sales rise 233.95% to Rs 45.45 croreNet profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 4.65% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.95% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.51% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.06% to Rs 124.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
