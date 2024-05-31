Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 48.30 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 6.02% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 48.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.53% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.76% to Rs 145.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.3048.74 -1 145.64219.86 -34 OPM %6.135.68 -1.008.85 - PBDT3.783.41 11 4.1020.71 -80 PBT3.102.64 17 1.2917.82 -93 NP2.292.16 6 0.6013.42 -96

