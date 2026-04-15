Responsive Industries announced that its board approved the appointment of Ruvi Bhansali as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 April 2026.

Ruvi Bhansali is a MBA in Finance from Institute of Technology & Management Mumbai & Business Management from Mumbai University. Apart from MBA in finance, Bhansali holds on Strategic Negotiation & Leadership and he possesses a certification from NISM Mumbai in Market Regulations & Financial Analysis. Ruvi Bhansali is a strategic business leader with more than 18 years experience in enterprise for corporate strategy & strategic financial planning, fund management & risk management.

Responsive Industries is a global manufacturer and exporter of PVC-based products including flooring, synthetic leather, automotive upholstery, and other vinyl products. The company serves customers across residential, commercial, transportation, and industrial segments worldwide, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and a diversified global distribution network.