Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 336.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 40.33 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 336.11% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 826.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 117.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.3338.55 5 117.13134.80 -13 OPM %7.025.34 -4.993.82 - PBDT3.051.46 109 5.393.95 36 PBT2.120.53 300 1.860.27 589 NP1.570.36 336 1.390.15 827

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

