Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 336.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 336.11% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 826.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 117.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

