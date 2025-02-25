Revolt Motors launches all-new RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors has launched the all-new RV BlazeX - a high-performance, smart, and affordable electric motorcycle at Rs 1,14,990 (ex-showroom, Pan India).

Designed for modern commuters, the RV BlazeX features a 4KW peak power motor, an extended 150 km range, and intelligent IoT connectivity. Manufactured at Revolt's advanced facility in Manesar, Haryana, this latest offering cements the brand's position at the forefront of India's EV revolution.

Speaking on the launch, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises, said, At Revolt Motors, we are committed to innovation and sustainability. The RV BlazeX empowers both urban and rural commuters with an affordable, high-performance electric mobility solution. With advanced connectivity, superior range, and cutting-edge design, this launch marks a major milestone in making sustainable mobility accessible to all.

A standout feature is its dual charging capabilityboth fast and standard charging can be done via a conventional 3-pin socket. The RV BlazeX reaches 80% charge in just 80 minutes with fast charging, while standard home charging achieves the same in 3 hours 30 minutes. With no need for external charging infrastructure, it ensures seamless and hassle-free recharging for every rider.

Supported by a three-year warranty (or 45,000 KM, whichever comes first) and an expanding nationwide dealership network, Revolt ensures superior after-sales service, making EV adoption effortless and reliable.

The RV BlazeX will be available for bookings starting today via www.revoltmotors.com/book and authorized dealerships, with deliveries to begin from first week of March 2025.

