Star Health becomes India's largest Home Health Care provider

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company (Star Health Insurance) becomes the country's largest Home Health Care (HHC) provider by expanding its HHC initiative to 100 locations across India. The program, launched in July 2023, now serves over 85% of Star Health Insurance's customer base, offering cashless doorstep medical care within 3 hours with no out-of-pocket expenses. Improves accessibility, availability and affordability of healthcare in Bharat.

The HHC program provides timely medical care to patients recovering from infectious diseases. Under the program, a partner doctor visits the patient's home to assess their condition, conduct a diagnosis, and provide necessary treatment if hospitalization is deemed unnecessary for the symptoms, with regular in-person followups. If needed, based on severity, the doctor may recommend hospitalization, though less than 1% of patients have required this escalation.

