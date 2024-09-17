Revolt Motors launches electric motorcycle - the Revolt RV1

Revolt Motors has launched of its groundbreaking electric motorcycle in the commuter segment, the Revolt RV1.

The RV1 and its premium variant, RV1+, are offered in four striking colours, priced at an introductory Rs 84,990 for the RV1 and Rs 99,990 for the RV1+.

Speaking at the launch of the Revolt RV1, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, shared, Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1. With modern and updated looks and features that are best in the segment, RV1 brings a new level of style and practicality to the electric motorcycle segment. A perfect blend of cuttiedge technology and thoughtful design, RV1 has been made to provide an exhilarating ride experience for the discerning Indian rider.

