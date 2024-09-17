Reliance Power settles its obligations as Guarantor for Vidarbha Industries Power

Also settle disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction

Reliance Power announced that the entire obligations of the Company as a Guarantor on behalf of Vidarbha Industries Power (VIPL) stand fully settled resulting in release and discharge of Corporate Guarantee, Undertakings and all obligations and claims thereunder in relation to the outstanding debt of VIPL amounting to Rs 3872.04 crore.

Reliance Power has settled all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction(CFM). 100% shares of VIPL have been pledged in favour of CFM against the release and discharge of Corporate Guarantee given by Reliance Power.

