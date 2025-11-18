RHI Magnesita India director resigns

With effect from 17 November 2025

RHI Magnesita India announced that Ticiana Kobel (DIN: 09850411), Non executive Director has tendered her resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide her resignation letter dated 17 November 2025, owing to an unavoidable conflict arising from her new position on the Supervisory Board of RHI Magnesita GmbH. The resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 17 November 2025.

