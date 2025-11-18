Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India director resigns

RHI Magnesita India director resigns

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
With effect from 17 November 2025

RHI Magnesita India announced that Ticiana Kobel (DIN: 09850411), Non executive Director has tendered her resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide her resignation letter dated 17 November 2025, owing to an unavoidable conflict arising from her new position on the Supervisory Board of RHI Magnesita GmbH. The resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 17 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

