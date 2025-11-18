Indices trade with small cuts; European mrkt decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the afternoon trade, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious amid weak global cues. Overall sentiment weakened as investors avoided risk. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level.

Realty, IT and metal shares declined while private and PSU bank shares advanced.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 78.22 points or 0.09% to 84,874.05. The Nifty 50 index lost 43.65 points or 0.16% to 25,972.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.64%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,463 shares rose and 2,600 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.67% to 12.10. Gainers & Losers: Bharti Airtel (up 2.07%), Axis Bank (up 1.72%), Asian Paints (up 0.80%), Powergrid Corporation of India (up 0.77%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.57%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (down 2.03%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.80%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.29%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.25%) and Infosys (down 1.23%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight: DCX Systems rose 0.39% after the company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore. Mufin Green Finance advanced 1.19% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider fund raising funds via debt securities on a private placement basis. WPIL surged 5.93% after its South African subsidiary has secured a major contract from METSI KE MATLA JV. The total value of the contract stands at 821 million Rand (Rs 426 crore), with a project execution timeline of 48 months, the company said.

Fairchem Organics surged 14.80% after the companys board announced that it will meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider the buyback of fully paid up equity shares. Newgen Software Technologies shed 0.62%. The company has secured a contract worth GBP 1,468,804 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) from an overseas entity based in the United Kingdom. Under the contract, Newgen will provide software licenses, AWS managed cloud services, and implementation support. The engagement involves deploying Newgens Contract Management platform across the customers enterprise, enabling users to create and manage policy documents efficiently.The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled to be executed over a 3-year period.

Sayaji Hotels fell 1.43%. The company has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the companys properties in line with its brand standards. Global Market: European and Asia-Pacific markets declined Tuesday, following a tech-led slide on Wall Street. Overnight in the U.S., stocks pulled back, plagued once again by declines in tech, as Wall Street awaited key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 557.24 points, or 1.18%, to close at 46,590.24, as losses in the artificial intelligence chip darling, along with Salesforce and Apple, pushed the blue-chip index lower. The S&P 500 sank 0.92% to end the day at 6,672.41, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.84% to settle at 22,708.07.