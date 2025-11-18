Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries bags Rs 20 million contract from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries bags Rs 20 million contract from Reliance Industries

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Trishakti Industries has announced that it has secured a significant work order from Reliance Industries for the deployment of advanced machinery and skilled manpower at one of its flagship project sites.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it has deployed fresh capex of approximately Rs 75 million, while the contract value stands at over Rs 20 million. The order is scheduled to commence on 10 December 2025 and will run for 12 months.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction. The companys consolidated net profit surged 89.3% YoY to Rs 1.59 crore posted in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 0.84 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue form operations climbed 133.3% YoY to Rs 6.65 crore in Q2 FY26. The counter declined 2.03% to Rs 157 on the BSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services. RIL's consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. The scrip added 0.42% to Rs 1,524.25 on the BSE

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

