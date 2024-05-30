Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 74.02 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles declined 39.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 74.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.03% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 246.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.0267.55 10 246.89242.69 2 OPM %7.2511.25 -7.997.65 - PBDT4.146.03 -31 15.3914.21 8 PBT3.235.02 -36 10.609.74 9 NP2.343.85 -39 7.927.40 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 417.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2023 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story