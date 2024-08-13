Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News /

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales decline 70.67% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.75 -71 OPM %81.8293.33 -PBDT-0.100.23 PL PBT-0.100.23 PL NP-0.100.17 PL

