Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net loss of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.220.7581.8293.33-0.100.23-0.100.23-0.100.17

